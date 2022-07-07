I strongly assure you that VMRO DPMNE will not support any constitutional changes, said tonight the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski before the beginning of the protest against the French proposal to unblock the European integration of the country.
Today we received the information that the Government has decided the negotiating framework and that second document which represents the conclusions of the Council which are practically part of the agreement which the Government of SDSM and DUI made with official Sofia, they transferred it today to the Parliament although we do not see the logic why in the Parliament when it is intergovernmental, that is, the Government is the one that makes the decision in all this. If the Parliament makes a decision about which the Government strongly protests and say that it should be no, then it is the one who decides, said Mickoski.
He emphasized that VMRO DPMNE will not support any constitutional changes.
Let the Macedonian public be sure that whatever happens next with this national betrayal and disaster that the Government of SDSM and DUI is preparing, VMRO DPMNE in the Parliament will not accept it. For that, 80 MPs are needed, be sure that they do not have those 80 MPs, and that should be clear to everyone both in Macedonia and outside of Macedonia, said Mickoski, saying at the same time that they will not fall for provocations at the protests.
