I strongly assure you that VMRO DPMNE will not support any constitutional changes, said tonight the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski before the beginning of the protest against the French proposal to unblock the European integration of the country.

Today we received the information that the Government has decided the negotiating framework and that second document which represents the conclusions of the Council which are practically part of the agreement which the Government of SDSM and DUI made with official Sofia, they transferred it today to the Parliament although we do not see the logic why in the Parliament when it is intergovernmental, that is, the Government is the one that makes the decision in all this. If the Parliament makes a decision about which the Government strongly protests and say that it should be no, then it is the one who decides, said Mickoski.

He emphasized that VMRO DPMNE will not support any constitutional changes.