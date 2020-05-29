I really regret that the tragedy and the fiasco that is happening with the spread of the outbreak reduces Zoran Zaev to a simple daily political calculations, in a situation with 50 new coronavirus cases every day, and the number of deaths growing, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said in response to SDSM leader Zoran Zaev’s accusations leveled at him and Interior Minister Nake Culev in relation to the rise in the number of new coronavirus cases.

The measures against the coronavirus crisis were lifted on the recommendation of the Commission on Infectious Diseases led by the politician Karadzovski, and the decision was made by the government of Zaev and Spasovski. The majority in that government belongs to Zoran Zaev and SDSM. They want to present that I and VMRO-DPMNE are the government only to be amnestied from their own responsibility for wrong decisions and assessments, says Mickoski.

As for Nake Culev, he added that Zaev should be aware that by attacking him, he is attacking over 10 thousand members of the Ministry of Interior who have risked their lives in securing order and peace during all these months.