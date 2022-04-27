Negotiations with the EU should start immediately, without additional conditions from either side, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski at Wednesday’s meeting with EU Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy Olivér Várhelyi, who is visiting the country.

At the meeting, Mickoski stressed that the country has made numerous concessions to achieve its strategic national interest in membership in the European Union. Negotiations with the EU should start immediately, without additional conditions from either side. VMRO-DPMNE will not accept the denial of the Macedonian identity, language, historical continuity and uniqueness, reads the statement from the press service of VMRO-DPMNE.

Mickoski and Várhelyi also discussed the current political and economic situation in the country as well as the dynamics of implementation of projects funded by IPA funds in some municipalities.

The meeting was also attended by the party’s vice president Vlado Misajlovski and international secretary Stefan Andonovski.