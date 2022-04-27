Minister Shaqiri, I hear from the Ministry of Education and Science, they call the school directors and pressure them to restart classes. How when teachers are on strike? Principals again call the class teachers, threatening and demanding to call the students to hold classes. How when the teachers are on strike?, asks professor Vesna Janevska.

You call and say that for this month you will pay only contributions? How do you know when the strike will end? When the teachers compensate for the missed classes, will you pay their salary? An explanation to the DIRECTORS: THE EMPLOYER in the school is the DIRECTOR. If he does not pay salaries by collective agreement, the DIRECTOR will face thousands of LAWSUITS from teachers. He might get LAWSUITS also for exerting vulgar pressure with threats of dismissal. So Minister, explain to the school directors that you are pressuring that in the end they will face problems and get the short end of the stick, not you. In Strumica you went too far with everything. Do you know how they treat the teachers there? Additionally, I wonder what you are looking for in a Chair meeting with teachers? What do you have to tell them? The only thing you can tell them is that you will increase their salary by 18% and that you will pay them the whole salary for this month as well! she said.