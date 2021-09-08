Today, for the first time in these 30 years, we have to face the mirror, and the complete blockade for EU membership, and that only shows that as a country we do not have goals towards which we are moving, Mickoski said in Bitola.

It is not the essence to solve a problem like the one with Greece, with which you will later open 5 new. It is not the main thing to give up everything that is important to you as a nation and to say that I have made a step forward with Bulgaria. It is necessary to have wisdom, as Gligorov and Kljusev were wise, as the policy of the expert government that put the country on its feet was wise. Even through storms and turmoil they did not allow the foundations to be shaken, he said.