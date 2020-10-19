VMRO-DPMNE will not support online sessions of Parliament. This is against the Constitution and VMRO-DPMNE will not support a violation of the Constitution. In case we have a Government, in case we have a government majority, they are obliged to provide a quorum for work from the total number of MPs. In this case it is 61 and in this case they are the ones who should provide the functionality of the legislature, and not look for a way to bypass that functionality. So in this case I clearly and loudly say that VMRO-DPMNE does not intend to violate the Constitution and VMRO-DPMNE does not intend to support online sessions of Parliament, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski at a Facebook Q&A session on Monday.

