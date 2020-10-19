Zoran Zaev is running away from a leaders’ meeting because he will have to face all these harmful policies that are his everyday life, said the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, answering questions from citizens on Facebook LiveChat.

Mickoski stressed that Zaev would never want to negotiate with the Macedonians, but he would rather look for allies in some other nations.

He does not want to negotiate with the Macedonians because he loses, as he loses in the negotiations with others. He is running away from leaders’ meetings because Zaev will lose in the negotiations with VMRO-DPMNE, and the Macedonians will win. He is used to losing on our behalf, Mickoski said.

He pointed out that such an example is the current one with Bulgaria’s requirements with aim yo assimilate the Macedonian nation, which Bulgaria does not deny.