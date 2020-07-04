VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that the party will institute vetting of politicians, and especially of their property.

It can start with me and my family, Mickoski said.

The process would investigate if the politicians can explain the origin of their personal property and the property of their close family members. It’s an especially serious issue with SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev, whose family businesses took off after he grabbed power in 2017, and who recently bragged on an audio leak that he is worth 8.5 million EUR – but has reported just a modest personal property.

There are many things that are unclear in our political swamp. We see people accumulate property far surpassing their income and get rich on the backs of the citizens, Mickoski said.

Zaev is proposing a similar vetting process, but for the judges who refuse to do his bidding, not the politicians. Mickoski said that the proper order of things is to begin with the politicians.