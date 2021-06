VMRO-DPMNE will make a major announcement on June 16th, said party leader Hristijan Mickoski. He did not disclose details about what’s coming, but said that it will be a “game-changer”.

We will announce a major new move from Ohrid, where we will celebrate the anniversary of the founding of the party. June 16th is the date, it’s what we’ve all been waiting for. Stay tuned, Mickoski said.