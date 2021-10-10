These elections are local, but with a more essential and deeper meaning, because it depends on your choice, your decision, how much you want to change things, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski at Sunday’s rally in the municipality of Bosilovo.

Mickoski added that with Zoran Zaev at the helm of the state, the chances for moving positively are equal to zero, adding that one thing that is certain with him is that the state is sinking and does not create a future.