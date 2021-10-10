How much you want to change things depends on your decision. And you should know that with Zaev at the helm of the state, the chances are literally zero to move forward positively, literally zero, said the party’s vice president of VMRO-DPMNE Aleksandar Nikoloski in front of the citizens in the municipality of Vasilevo.

Nikoloski stressed that these elections are a referendum on whether Macedonia will change, or Zaev will be allowed to deprive the country of its identity for another four years, and to devastate it economically.

What is certain is that with this government the state is sinking, does not create a future and destroys the chances for any progress. The government is afraid of you, the government is afraid of defeat. They are scared and that is why these elections are a referendum, these elections are a referendum for the rule of this anti-national government. On October 17, in addition to the mayor, in addition to the head of candidate list we decide on in which direction Macedonia will move, said Nikoloski.

Nikoloski pointed out to the citizens of Vasilevo that while the labor and troubles of the people are consumed by the green mafia, Zaev drives a new BMW vehicle which, as he said, costs from 100 to 120 thousand euros.

Nikoloski called on the citizens to support VMRO-DPMNE and create a new future, which will bring projects.