During the debate on Friday evening, opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski announced he won’t lead a list for the Parliament, but will be a Spitzenkandidat – candidate for Prime Minister. Six other party officials will lead the six regional lists for VMRO-DPMNE and they will remain in the Parliament, unlike the previous practice of party leaders resigning from Parliament to become Prime Ministers or members of the Government.

Mickoski again challenged Zoran Zaev to do the same, in a gambit that would leave the leader of the losing party without a mandate in the Parliament and under pressure to retire from politics. Mickoski accused Zaev that he wants to hide behind the immunity given to Parliament members after the elections, given the numerous criminal and corruption allegations against him.

Zaev again refused to do so, and said that he will lead the SDSM list in the 4th district, which includes his local power base of Strumica.