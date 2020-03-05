VMRO-DPMNE’s President Hristijan Mickoski met Thursday with Greek Ambassador to Macedonia Dimitris Yannakakis.

The meeting focused on the upcoming parliamentary elections, the current political situation in the country, Macedonia’s European perspective and the problems our country is facing. As a key problem facing the Republic of Macedonia, Mickoski underlined the problem of high-level corruption, he noted that in our country there is a series of unsolved criminal affairs involving the highest structures of government. He pointed out that impunity of crime and corruption impedes Macedonia’s integration into the European Union, the party said.



The VMRO-DPMNE leader emphasized that after the victory on April 12, the new VMRO-DPMNE-led government will focus on fundamental reforms after April 12, adding that the Republic of Macedonia will be on the fast track for EU membership.

Regarding the electoral process, the interlocutors agreed that fair and democratic parliamentary elections are the basis of a European democracy, the future of the state depends on these elections, the party said.