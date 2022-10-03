The leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski and the economic team of the party will have a meeting with Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski.

Maja Kadievska–Vojnovic, a member of the Executive Committee of VMRO-DPMNE, said on the “24 analysis” show.

The call from Prime Minister Kovacevski for tomorrow’s meeting where the economic team of VMRO-DPMNE led by Hristijan Mickoski will be present has been accepted. We offer our resources and the concept. The Prime Minister will also be introduced tomorrow. It should be discussed in such difficult times and the largest opposition party should sit together with the Government, Kadievska said.

The meeting will take place tomorrow afternoon in the Government, at 4:00 p.m., the Government confirmed to MIA.