We believe that the protest is timely, because September is the last month when citizens will pay the normal price of electricity. Macedonians, Albanians, Turks, Serbs, Roma, Bosniaks in Macedonia will pay the most expensive electricity in Europe on average from their incomes as of October, so we are doing this now so that a decision can be made before October to return to the old price of electricity, MP from VMRO-DPMNE Antonio Milososki said in an interview with TV Kanal 5.