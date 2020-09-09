We believe that the protest is timely, because September is the last month when citizens will pay the normal price of electricity. Macedonians, Albanians, Turks, Serbs, Roma, Bosniaks in Macedonia will pay the most expensive electricity in Europe on average from their incomes as of October, so we are doing this now so that a decision can be made before October to return to the old price of electricity, MP from VMRO-DPMNE Antonio Milososki said in an interview with TV Kanal 5.
Milososki called on all citizens’ associations and citizens that believe that more expensive electricity should not be paid in the Republic of Macedonia to join the protest.
If the Government and the Regulatory Commission do not hear the voice of the people, then the protests will intensify, Milososki said.
