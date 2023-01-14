In the Parliament, there is communication between all political parties, what we have noticed in the Parliament is that certain deputies who belong to the ruling coalition are already sending signals that they are dissatisfied with the way Macedonia is governed, especially by the executive power and the signals sent to us as a larger opposition party, some structures inside SDSM and DUI are thinking about possible early elections as an option to test the legitimacy of the citizens, MP and member of the EC of VMRO-DPMNE Antonijo Milososki said in an interview with TV Sitel last night.

Milososki emphasized that certain MPs from the SDSM are already under pressure from the executive power.

Certain dissatisfied MPs from SDSM who see early elections as an option are already receiving calls from more influential figures in the executive power to reconsider their opinion, that is, they are under slight pressure to change their opinion about early parliamentary elections, said Milososki.

He pointed out that the initiative for a vote of non-confidence in the government is not excluded.