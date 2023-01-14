The Tirana platform divides the people, it does not unite them, Kovacevski should say what tasks he received from Ahmeti, says VMRO-DPMNE.

Kovacevski to say if and which national concessions he should make or are these business interests?

Kovacevski and Ahmeti do not work for the good of either the Albanians in Macedonia or the Macedonians, they work only in their own personal interest with crime and corruption.

Kovacevski is positive about the meeting in Tirana because it is at his request and for his salvation, that’s why he was silent, and then he commented with satisfaction.

Kovacevski and SDS to say what are the tasks they received and how much it will cost Macedonia?

Kovacevski and SDS work only for personal interest, not for the citizens, that’s why elections and a new government are needed that will truly work for the benefit of all citizens and the state.