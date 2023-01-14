The chief on duty when the murderer escaped was dismissed for bribery, and Spasovski brought him back and made him chief in Idrizovo, on Facebook posts, long live SDSM. The chief who was on duty that night in Idrizovo who is responsible for risk assessment during the transport of prisoners on the day when the murderer who escaped and injured police officers was being transported is a person close to SDS, according to VMRO-DPMNE.

The party adds that chief Dimitrijevski was appointed by Spasovski, and he is in charge of risk assessment, he could request assistance from the Ministry of Interior, which is a practice when there is an increased risk of escape. Spasovski himself should answer why he did not ask, who returns him to the Ministry of Interior and promotes him. For what criminal, if not for a convicted murderer is there an increased risk of escape?

Who is Srgjan Pop Dimitrijevski? He is the chief on duty in Idrizovo and does not hide his support for SDS, so he publicly publishes content on his Facebook profile with the title long live SDS.

According to the information of VMRO-DPMNE, the chief during whose shift the escape took place a few days ago was dismissed from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as a result of participating in criminal acts, the information says that he was caught red-handed committing bribery in the Bit Pazar police department after which he was fired from his job.