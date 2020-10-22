A politician who gives up what he has to get what he does not have is crazy, is Antonio Milososki’s comment on the behavior of the government on the issue with Bulgaria.

We now have history, heritage, culture, Macedonian language, identity and we are promised something we do not have and that is the EU. I hope it will be but who knows when and in what form. And now before that happens, Zaev gives up everything in the hope that someday it will happen, the MP explained.