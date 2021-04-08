Citizens under 60 will not be given the Astra Zeneca vaccine, Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce announced today. He cited the rare cases of blood clot developing among some patients that were described by the European EMA agency as the reason.

It’s estimated that about 10,000 Macedonian citizens received Astra Zeneca vaccines in Serbia, when the neighboring country opened its borders for foreign citizens who want to get vaccinated. Filipce said that a decision will be made later what to do with the second dose these citizens need to receive. Macedonia recently received 24,000 Astra Zeneca vaccines.