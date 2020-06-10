Unfortunately, the “positive news” for us do not stop!?!
We do not need politicking, we need reason and a collective struggle of all of us against the virus so that we do not remain an isolated country in the whole region.
Macedonia must not be isolated from EU countries, as is currently the case in almost all Balkan countries.
It is up to all of us to win, because the government has long since left us alone, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Vlado Misajlovski wrote on Facebook.
Macedonia
7 patients die, 125 new Covid-19 cases, most of them in Skopje (89)
Seven people have passed away and 125 have been diagnosed with Covid-19, of which 89 are from Skopje, Health Minister Venko Filipce informed Wednesday on Facebook. A 79-year-old patient from Skopje, hospitalized on May 19, a 66-year- old patient from Struga, hospitalized on June 8, a 54-year-old patient...
