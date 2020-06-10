Unfortunately, the “positive news” for us do not stop!?!

We do not need politicking, we need reason and a collective struggle of all of us against the virus so that we do not remain an isolated country in the whole region.

Macedonia must not be isolated from EU countries, as is currently the case in almost all Balkan countries.

It is up to all of us to win, because the government has long since left us alone, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Vlado Misajlovski wrote on Facebook.

