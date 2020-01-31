Labor Minister Rasela Mizrahi is appealing for the alarming situation at the Social Work Center in Kicevo.

The situation at the Social Work Center in Kicevo is alarming because the introduction of case management is a complete change and, according to them, will be difficult to implement. The trainings were not carried out in that direction, ie. merging of rights and services but merging the separate categories individually. Our goal is satisfied citizens and satisfied employees!, said Mizrahi.