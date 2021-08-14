There are still Macedonian nationals in Afghanistan facing difficulties to book a seat on commercial flights leaving Kabul. Our diplomatic network has been instructed to urgently get into communication with the ministries of foreign affairs in the countries they cover for the purpose of coordinating the pullout of our nationals by humanitarian flights, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said on Saturday.

Due to the serious deterioration of the security situation in Afghanistan, which is changing from hour to hour, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani convened an urgent coordination meeting with the competent bodies within the Ministry. Given that the situation in Afghanistan is continuously deteriorating, a working group has been established within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to monitor the situation, coordinate activities related to the evacuation of our citizens from Afghanistan, as well as continuous information.