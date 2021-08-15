A significantly increased number of new Covid-19 cases was registered in Saturday’s report of the Ministry of Health, which announced that in the coming weeks the situation could be critical, but assured that the healthcare system is ready for the new wave. The Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje is filled with Covid patients, and other such centers will be put to use as well.

Ahead of Monday’s entry into force of the new restrictions, Haelth Minister Venko Filipce said that besides the vaccinated population, those who have recovered from COVID-19 can also enter outdoor areas of bars and restaurants.

As the Health Ministry informed on Saturday, 792 new cases were registered in Macedonia in the past 24 hours and 10 patients passed away. At the moment, there are 5,043 active cases across the country.