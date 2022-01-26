Two migrants were killed in a train accident near Kumanovo yesterday, local police reported.

The two men were hit by a train in the early afternoon. One is identified as J.K., from Afghanistan, while his companion is still being identified.

The tragedy happened close to the border with Serbia, in an area where illegal migrants often group and wait for an opportune moment to make a crossing. Railway accidents are frequent, as the groups of migrants often follow the tracks to avoid getting lost.