The Macedonian Post Office intends to begin delivering retirement incomes at home again.

Most retirees were required to switch to debit cards, a process that intensified with the spread of the coronavirus epidemic. But now the Post Office says that this poses new risks, as it increases crowds in the banks. Therefore, retirees who collect their incomes through the NLB and HALK banks will now have the option to receive them at home, through a postman delivery.