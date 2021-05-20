Monks and nuns from the Bigorski, Precista, Rajcica and Knezino, in the south-west of Macedonia, began receiving Covid-19 vaccines.

The Bigorski brotherhood and the sisterhoods from the other three monasteries said that they decided unanimously to take the vaccine, after receiving a blessing from the Bishop od Debar and Kicevo Timotej and of their respective elders.

In a statement, the communities said that they continue to pray for those suffering of the pandemic and for their families, as well as for the medical staff working to save their lives.