Monks and nuns from the Bigorski, Precista, Rajcica and Knezino, in the south-west of Macedonia, began receiving Covid-19 vaccines.
The Bigorski brotherhood and the sisterhoods from the other three monasteries said that they decided unanimously to take the vaccine, after receiving a blessing from the Bishop od Debar and Kicevo Timotej and of their respective elders.
In a statement, the communities said that they continue to pray for those suffering of the pandemic and for their families, as well as for the medical staff working to save their lives.
