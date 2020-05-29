Montenegro updated its list of countries whose citizens are allowed to enter and has added Macedonia to the list.

Montenegro, whose economy largely depends on tourism receipts, has used coronavirus statistics as a basis to determine which countries will be put on the white list. Macedonia has some of the worst coronavirus statistics in the region, and was initially not on the list. But according to the latest order, Macedonian citizens will be allowed into Montenegro without needing to produce coronavirus tests or go into quarantine. For Macedonians, Greece is by far the more important summer destination, and the Greek authorities are expected to announce their decision in the coming days.

Montenegro persisted in keeping a major source of tourists – Serbia – off the list, which raised tensions between the two countries.