Montenegro is planning to reopen the borders, but Macedonia may be left out of the number of countries whose citizens will be allowed in.

A requirement will be that the country has less than 25 infected per 100.000 citizens. This will likely apply to countries like Germany, Austria and Poland, who are important for the tourism season in Montenegro, as well as neighbors with low infection rates like Albania and Croatia. But Macedonia has among the worst rates of both infection and especially Covid-19 mortality in the region and it’s unlikely we will meet the requirements.

Greece, on the other hand, seems much more eager to open its borders for the important Macedonian tourist contingents and talks are on-going between the two countries. Albania will also open the borders, but the statement given by its Prime Minister Edi Rama implied that only ethnic Albanians from Macedonia will be allowed in, which prompted outrage in Macedonia.