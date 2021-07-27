The Covid-19 situation in the country remains stable for now. Yesterday, 16 recovered people were registered, and the vaccination is going smoothly at all sites in the country. Registering for vaccination at home is also in progress.

Most of the active cases are registered Skopje – 108, while the total number of active cases in the country stands at 300.

According to Monday’s corona report of the Ministry of Health, ten new Covid-19 cases (seven in Skopje and one each in Prilep, Tetovo and Struga) and two deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 156,086 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 5,491.

The Health Ministry urges the citizens to get vaccinated, because it is the most effective way to prevent the spread of the virus.