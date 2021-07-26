This behind me is the uncompleted Clinical Hospital in Stip, which has been stalled for 5 years. I wonder how many human lives need to be lost, how many corona waves need to happen for the government to realize that the construction of this Clinical Hospital should be a priority?, Ivan Jordanov from VMRO-DPMNE asked.

I use this opportunity to greet the mayor of the municipality of Stip who is at this moment on one of the beaches in Greece. The only way to save human lives is to use your influence as mayor to put pressure on your mentor Zoran Zaev and after a five-year delay to finally complete the construction of this Clinical Hospital, said Jordanov.