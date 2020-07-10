Citizen association MOST will monitor the early parliamentary elections with nearly 900 observers at 696 polling stations selected by random and representative choice, thus covering 20 percent of the total number of polling stations across the country, said association president Darko Aleksov on Friday.

The observers will be static, i.e. observe the voting process during the entire day. The association will also deploy 55 mobile teams of two observers each, who will serve as logistical support to the static observers, visiting polling stations not covered by the static monitoring. In addition, observers will monitor 80 municipal electoral commissions and one more observer will be stationed in the State Election Commission (SEC).

As in previous election cycles, MOST is implementing the project in accordance with the Declaration for Global Principles of Non-Partisan Election Observation and Monitoring by Citizen Organizations and the remaining international standards on domestic observance of elections. Citizens will recognize us by the yellow t-shirts with the MOST logo on the front and the SEC accreditation, said Aleksov.

He urged citizens to come out and vote while observing the protective measures, since institutions are undertaking all measures for a safe voting process.

We are not the only country in Europe and the world to administer elections. Serbia, Croatia, Korea, Poland are also holding elections in this corona-environment that we will have to get used to. Our observers will observe recommendations for the purpose of personal safety of all election stakeholders, noted Aleksov.

Citizens can report irregularities and provide information related to the electoral process at 080 080 080.

On Election Day, MOST will hold four press conferences during the voting hours, followed by another press conference on the projection of results according to the Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) methodology.

MOST will present its preliminary assessment of the elections on Thursday, July 16.