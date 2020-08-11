Macedonian airport authorities stopped a woman and her three children from flying to Norway. All four tested positive to the coronavirus and were ordered to self-quarantine at home, but tried to board a plane to Norway none the less.

Epidemiologists who were mapping out the cluster around the family warned the airport that the family could try to head to Norway. Summer is usually busy season for emigrants from Macedonia who fly in to visit family members and then try to head back to the places they live and work in in Western Europe.