MPs are set to discuss Thursday the resolution for determining the Macedonian state positions in the context of the blockades on EU path, submitted by VMRO-DPMNE.

Due to the fact that the Resolution of the opposition party is addressed to the Parliament the Republic of Macedonia, SDSM submitted an amendment to add the country’s new constitutional name in the content of the Resolution.

The position of SDSM is that the essence of the Resolution on the red lines with Bulgaria is completely acceptable without any interventions, but omitting “North” in the name of the country would be a violation of the Constitution. According to VMRO-DPMNE, the resolution will show unity around the red lines in the negotiations with Bulgaria.

The “Resolution” is expected to pass without much debate as it is acceptable to all political parties in Parliament.

The Resolution will be supported by the Levica, DOM, DS, LDP. The Alliance and Alternative announced that they will state their position at the session when the resolution will be discussed.