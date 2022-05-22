Aerodrom Mayor Timco Mucinski met with Mayor Toni Konjanovski of Bitola to discuss work done by the VMRO-DPMNE mayors that were elected in the landslide local elections last October.

Konjanovski accomplished what he promised in the first six months. All of the mayors in the country are facing serious challenges, coming from the rising price of electricity and the global economic and financial crisis. Not only that we receive no aid from the Government, but we see their transfers to the municipalities go down, Mucunski said.