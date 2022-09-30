Resignation of the first vice-prime minister Artan Grubi and several other ministers or the leader Ali Ahmeti to replace them, otherwise the war in DUI will escalate. If Ahmeti thinks that this can be dragged out through meetings with branches and last for months, if he thinks that he can outsmart us, then he is wrong because that way the problems will not be solved, one of the members of the “fire group” in DUI, Musa Xhaferi told “Sloboden pecat”.

If Artan Grubi at least listens to the discontent in the party from him, he should step down from the positions of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Political System. Apart from him, other ministers should also resign from their positions or be replaced by Ahmeti. Otherwise there will be a political war in DUI. If Ahmeti thinks that this can be dragged out through meetings with branches and last for months, if he thinks that he can outwit us, then he is wrong because that way the problems will not be solved. Political problems and demands in the party cannot be solved by meetings with members from the branches, says Xhaferi.