This government has done nothing for the students in our country, the universities are in a terrible state because we are the country with the lowest investment in science, because our university professors have the lowest incomes in the entire region, not to mention the Western Balkan region.Same with employees in secondary schools, same with employees in primary schools, employees in kindergartens, those people have the lowest salaries in the entire region, says the vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE and mayor of the municipality of Aerodrom, Timcho Mutsunski in the debate entitled “Macedonia an ally of the youth – perspective and future” which was held in the municipality of Valandovo within the framework of the campaign “It is important! Changes depend on you.” Mutsunski pointed out that VMRO-DPMNE is a party that always includes measures for young people in its program, such as the measure of guaranteed employment for the best students at state universities, a project that the Union of Young Forces is actualizing. will be part of the future election program. He added that VMRO-DPMNE as a political entity in the coming parliamentary elections, in terms of projects both in the area of taxes and in the area of employment, will offer predictability for young people, not everything will be resolved overnight, the state is in a devastating state, but with hard work, the future government led by VMRO-DPMNE will solve the problems of the youth one by one.