A video of a speech by former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski is circulating on social networks, in which he predicts what will happen after Zoran Zaev comes to power. The big picture is redefining of the country which is precisely what is happening right now.

Gruevski said that the first thing Zaev will do is change the name of the country and the identity and that happened. Then Zaev must implement the Agreement with Bulgaria that he himself announced.

The bilingualism of Macedonia with the law on languages also happened, and these days we see that migrants are already being housed.

From today’s perspective, Zaev has not implemented two more things.

Да ми кажеше некој дека еден ден ќе го постирам Груевски ќе го мавав со палица до мала душа….. pic.twitter.com/fVN8cmenRd — Фил (@philltr3nj3ro0) August 16, 2021