The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez Castejón was welcomed with the highest honors today on the plateau in front of the Government building. The host Dimitar Kovacevski welcomed the guest as the national anthems of the two countries were performed.

First the Spanish one and then the Macedonian one. But our national anthem was cut again and the Macedonian army orchestra performed only the first part of the anthem referring to the “Macedonians fighting for their justice”.

But the part referring to the Krusevo republic, Goce Delcev and the rest of the Ilinden revolutionaries was not performed.

The same thing happened during the visit of the Prime Minister of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov.