The new restrictions take effect today, according to which only people who have received a vaccine and those who recovered from COVID-19 are allowed to enter bars and restaurants.
The new measures completely ban on all indoor celebrations in catering facilities, including restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and other venues holding large events.
Authorities say the measures are aimed at protecting public health and not putting the country in a position to reintroduce lockdown and complete closure of certain businesses.
