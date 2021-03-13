Nikola Dimitrov infected with Covid-19, cancels a visit to Luxembourg Macedonia 13.03.2021 / 14:04 Deputy Prime Minister Nikola Dimitrov informed the public that he tested positive to the coronavirus. Dimitrov said that he is feeling fatigued and that he called off his planned visit to Luxembourg. Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Macedonia News Grim daily corona report: 20 deaths and more than 1,000 new cases New leak indicates that Minister Filipce was trying to greatly overpay for the Chinese vaccines VMRO: SDSM is trying to rig the elections with its refusal to purchase fingerprint devices The new Eurovision controversy has dropped Zaev’s deputy Grubi refused to bow at the monument to fallen police officers Poll shows VMRO in steady lead, SDSM losing ground Justice Minister Maricic says he is not sure the fingerprint devices will be in use in time for the local elections Rigged employment ad in the State Archives .
