A poll conducted by IPIS in early March shows VMRO-DPMNE leading SDSM by 2.8 points. The polls, published by Europe Elects, has VMRO-DPMNE holding steady at 34.7 percent while SDSM slumped to 31.9 percent, down from 35.9 percent last year.

The lost votes are seemingly going to the left wing populist Levica party, which won two seats in 2020 and has now gone up by 2.5 points to 6.6 percent in the poll.

In the Albanian camp, DUI is losing some ground and is at 10.4 percent, with the alliance of AA and Alternative close behind with 8.9 percent. The BESA party polls at 1.7 percent.