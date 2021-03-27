During a visit to Tetovo, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski said that he was being threatened not to reveal the scandal involving a major real-estate development in the city. The scandal involves controversial Montenegrin businessman and supporter of Russian causes in the region Miodrag Davidovic – Daka, who paid a bribe for a meeting with Zoran Zaev, and later had the development approved by the Tetovo municipal council.

On one hand, Zaev talks a lot about Macedonia’s geo-strategic interests, which we, as VMRO-DPMNE, strongly support. On the other, he allowed one of the main supporters of extremism in the Balkans to develop a deal worth 200 million EUR, Nikoloski said.

Zaev publicly confirmed that he personally pushed the Tetovo municipal council to approve the deal even after leaks showed that Davidovic paid a bribe to secure a meeting with him. Davidovic will develop a huge residential and commercial complex at the site of the former furniture factory Jelak.