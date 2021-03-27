During a visit to Tetovo, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski said that he was being threatened not to reveal the scandal involving a major real-estate development in the city. The scandal involves controversial Montenegrin businessman and supporter of Russian causes in the region Miodrag Davidovic – Daka, who paid a bribe for a meeting with Zoran Zaev, and later had the development approved by the Tetovo municipal council.

On one hand, Zaev talks a lot about Macedonia’s geo-strategic interests, which we, as VMRO-DPMNE, strongly support. On the other, he allowed one of the main supporters of extremism in the Balkans to develop a deal worth 200 million EUR, Nikoloski said.

Zaev publicly confirmed that he personally pushed the Tetovo municipal council to approve the deal even after leaks showed that Davidovic paid a bribe to secure a meeting with him. Davidovic will develop a huge residential and commercial complex at the site of the former furniture factory Jelak.

Davidovic confirms paying 300.000 EUR for “consulting services” and meeting Zaev to advance his business interests in Macedonia