Macedonia is ruled by a mafia, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski after today’s bombshell revelations regarding a major coal mining contract with the state owned REK Bitola power plant.

The report, prepared by the organized crime unit in the Interior Ministry but later covered up by the prosecutors, shows that Zoran Zaev’s brother Vice Zaev was pressuring the Rubiton company to hand him the contract it won with REK Bitola, then pushed it to pay him 250,000 EUR and eventually had the company muscled out of the contract.