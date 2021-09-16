The Zaev Government is exerting pressure on the media outlets not to report on the aftermath of the deadly Tetovo hospital fire, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski said during an Alfa TV interview. The fire, that killed 15 patients and family members, is a major political issue for the Zaev regime, and attempts are being made to force the press to drop the case.

They operate like a mafia. They didn’t take the case seriously, first using it for PR photo-ops. Now they are trying to pressure the media outlets not to report on the case. Minister Filipce’s resignation is not being accepted. That is how it goes in the mafia, if one falls, they all fall, Nikoloski said.