The President of the National Council for European Integration, Aleksandar Nikoloski, met Tuesday with Swedish Ambassador Kristin Forsgren Bengtsson.

At the meeting, I expressed my gratitude for the strong support of the Kingdom of Sweden for our country’s EU integration, as well as the support of the EU enlargement policy.

I briefed Ambassador Bengtsson on the formation and new composition of the National Council for European Integration, its competencies and role as a key body in the negotiation process and the importance of consensual decision-making among all members of the Council.

In a friendly and open atmosphere, we exchanged views on the current challenges for the start of accession negotiations, the need to overcome the polarization in society and we agreed on the need to implement key reforms in the process, said Nikoloski.