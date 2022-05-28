In an interview with the “Triling” show, Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski spoke about the early parliamentary elections that Macedonia desperately needs given the crises we are in and said that whenever they are held, VMRO-DPMNE will win, and the best indicator of that, for the inevitable victory is that SDSM is running away from elections.

Nikoloski said that the vast majority of the population in the country, ie over 60% are dissatisfied with the direction in which Macedonia is heading, SDSM knows it and that is why they are running away the elections.