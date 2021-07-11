Nine dancers arrested in a night club in Tetovo in a prostitution raid Macedonia 11.07.2021 / 12:24 Nine dancers were arrested in a night club near Tetovo, where they were likely engaging in prostitution. Four were Macedonian citizens, three are from Russia and one each from Albania and Ukraine, aged between 22 and 44. Tetovoclubprostitutes Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 05.07.2021 Sajkoski: The people in Tetovo are dissatisfied with SDSM Macedonia 30.05.2021 Tetovo police detains 18 prostitutes Macedonia Sport 18.05.2021 Albanian nationalist fans loudly celebrate Shkendija’s title in Tetovo Macedonia News VMRO calls on SDSM and DUI to stop with their intrigues and support the joint resolution on Bulgaria Green group from Negotino warns about the dangers of Zaev’s proposed waste incinerator Zaev hopes for a stable Government in Bulgaria that will lift the veto Zaev calls on the citizens of Negotino to support the construction of a huge waste incineration plant After surviving the threat of being dried out, lake Dojran is now overflowing with water Vardar fans stand by their team even after its relegation If nothing changes, in ten years salaries in Macedonia will be half the regional average The unusually large number of infections in children in Gevgelija is not caused by the coronavirus, Minister Filipce claims .
Comments are closed for this post.