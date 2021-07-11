Corona report: 14 new cases identified from 2,876 tests Macedonia 11.07.2021 / 14:43 The Healthcare Ministry reported that 14 new coronavirus cases were found, out of 2,876 tests conducted during the past day. There were no deaths reported. As in the past few days, most of the new cases were in Tetovo (8). reportcorona Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 10.07.2021 Corona report: 13 new cases, no deaths Macedonia 07.07.2021 Number of Delta strain cases in Macedonia rises to ten Macedonia 06.07.2021 One delta strain patient is in serious condition, none of the infected were vaccinated Macedonia News Former Mayor Koce Trajanovski outlines the changes in Skopje under his term Mickoski: We will never have a respectable country without proper education Radev tells Zaev not to expect Bulgaria’s policy toward Macedonia to change after the election Migrant lost a leg in a train accident near Krivolak Nine dancers arrested in a night club in Tetovo in a prostitution raid VMRO calls on SDSM and DUI to stop with their intrigues and support the joint resolution on Bulgaria Green group from Negotino warns about the dangers of Zaev’s proposed waste incinerator Zaev hopes for a stable Government in Bulgaria that will lift the veto .
