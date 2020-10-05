President Stevo Pendarovski still hasn’t decided if he will participate in the honoring of Ss. Cyril and Methodius next May in Rome.

The saints are supposed to be honored jointly by Macedonia and Bulgaria on May 24, but the event was canceled this year over the coronavirus epidemic, and as for next year, it could be blocked by political considerations. The Bulgarian Parliament recently voted to declare them the originators of Bulgarian literacy, instead of the more inclusive description “Slavic literacy” that was agreed by both countries.

The offices of the two presidents are in constant communication, including with the Vatican, to determine the date for the joint event, the office of President Pendarovski told the “Ekonomski Lider” news site.

Even though they come from different sides of the political divide, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev is expected to be just as adamant in the official Bulgarian position as is Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, especially as the issue of opening EU accession talks is put on the table. Bulgaria threatened to veto this proposal in Brussels unless Macedonia makes sufficient concessions on historic and national identity issues.